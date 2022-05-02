abrdn plc Purchases 5,744 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

abrdn plc grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR opened at $10.40 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.