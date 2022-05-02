abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

abrdn plc lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,787 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after buying an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 69.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,372,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 970,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 64.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,230,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 870,693 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

NYSE WU opened at $16.76 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a return on equity of 272.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

