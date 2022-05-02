abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,673 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. H Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after buying an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after buying an additional 766,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

