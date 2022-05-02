abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,751 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

About People’s United Financial (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.