abrdn plc Sells 32,000 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.27% of Corporación América Airports worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $273,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $453,000.

Corporación América Airports stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 16.99%.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

