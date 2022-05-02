abrdn plc Sells 32,000 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.27% of Corporación América Airports worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 13.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

