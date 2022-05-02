abrdn plc Sells 37,751 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,751 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.41 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

