abrdn plc Sells 38,128 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,128 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $43.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

