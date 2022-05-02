abrdn plc Sells 437 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $313.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.41 and a 200-day moving average of $309.18. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

