abrdn plc Sells 607 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

