abrdn plc Sells 667 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $127.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

