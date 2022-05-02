Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Acquires $59,360.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,468,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Aflac by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.