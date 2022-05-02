AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of AGCO worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in AGCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AGCO by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in AGCO by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $127.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $156.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

