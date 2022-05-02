Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Agree Realty worth $71,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Agree Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

