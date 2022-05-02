Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,092 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.