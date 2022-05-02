Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 13,111 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Invitae stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

