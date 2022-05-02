Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in American Woodmark by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 307,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $776.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.83.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,062.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

