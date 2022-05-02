Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,813,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $149.90 and a one year high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.