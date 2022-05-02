Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 49,781 Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 39.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $275.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

