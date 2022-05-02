Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $160,000 in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

BSRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

