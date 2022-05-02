Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $181,000 in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 171,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of NantHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NantHealth by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NH stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. NantHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

NH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NantHealth (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.