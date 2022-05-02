Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $187,000 in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,073 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSEC opened at $43.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $551.68 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

