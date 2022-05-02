Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $194,000 in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 843,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,433 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $15.13 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $831.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.05.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,630 shares of company stock valued at $201,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

