Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $195,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.74 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -603.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($130.00) to £111 ($141.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

