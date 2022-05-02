Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $198,000 in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 89,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17,142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.93.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

