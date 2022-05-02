Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $198,000 in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 176.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 70,106 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 961.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 99.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GPMT stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76.
GPMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
