Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $198,000 in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 176.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 70,106 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 961.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 99.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

GPMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.