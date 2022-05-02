Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 135,851 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 227,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.58%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

