Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Viking Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.67. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

