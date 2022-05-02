Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

