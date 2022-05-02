Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 252,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

NYSE AVD opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

American Vanguard Profile (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.