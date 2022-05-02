Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 52.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 205.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

CNSL stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $318.48 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

