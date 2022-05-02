American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 15,941 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.97% of Honest worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Honest by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 324,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

