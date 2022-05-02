American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,864 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

