American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,410 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $146.82 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

