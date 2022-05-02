American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,047.4% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $138.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

