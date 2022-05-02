American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

