American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hub Group worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.
Hub Group Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
