American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hub Group worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

