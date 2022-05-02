American Century Companies Inc. Buys 134,955 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.55% of Warrior Met Coal worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 328,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE:HCC opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.