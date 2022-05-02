American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $6,062,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

