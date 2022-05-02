American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.91 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 230.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,759 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

NYSE:EBS opened at $32.38 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.