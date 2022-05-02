American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.69 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 572.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $86.76 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

