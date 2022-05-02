American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,687 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Perrigo worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Perrigo by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

