American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,387,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth $18,036,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

