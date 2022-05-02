American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 111,616 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Air Transport Services Group worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATSG opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

