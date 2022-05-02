American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.27% of Axos Financial worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after buying an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,222,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,677,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of AX opened at $37.88 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

