American Century Companies Inc. Sells 20,585 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of PEG opened at $69.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

