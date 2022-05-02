American Century Companies Inc. Takes $7.85 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.60 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

