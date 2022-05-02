American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.40% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

CLDX opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

