Amphenol’s (APH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

APH stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

