Amryt Pharma (AMYT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Amryt Pharma to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Amryt Pharma has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.85 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. On average, analysts expect Amryt Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

AMYT opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.29 million, a PE ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMYT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amryt Pharma by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amryt Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.